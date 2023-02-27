By Hevin Ramsey —

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of raiseRED, students and community volunteers banded together from Friday night into Saturday afternoon with an 18-hour dance marathon to gather donations for children in need. The marathon consisted of line dancing, group activities like dodgeball and bracelet making, and guest speakers of families positively impacted by previous contributions. At the very end of their final line dance, with the help of hundreds of participants, the raiseRED organization unveiled they had earned $551,954.66!

