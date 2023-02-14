By Tate Luckey

The Engage Lead Serve Board’s latest panel, “Why Should I Care? Engaging in Local Issues as the Next Generation”, featured United States Representative Morgan McGarvey (KY-03), Kentucky State Representative Josie Raymond (D-41), and State Representative Keturah Herron (D-42). Led by moderators Edler Jonhatan and Colby Edwards, the legislators discussed the moments that made their job worthwhile, various ways the younger generation of voters can reach out about issues in their legislature, and the importance of politics at the state level.

If you’d like to learn more about ELSB, you can check out their Instagram and website here. More information on Vote Everywhere and the Andrew Goodman Foundation can be found by clicking this link here.

File Photos // The Louisville Cardinal //