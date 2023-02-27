By Anthony Riley–

Pulitzer prize winning journalist Michael Lindenberger died last December. He was a Kentucky native and a UofL alumn, also having worked at the Louisville Cardinal.

He won the Pulitzer prize for his coverage of voter suppression in Texas, founded bourbonstory.com as a result of his love of cocktails, and worked at the Courier Journal, the Houston Chronicle, and the Kansas City Star.

The Lousiville community came together for a memorial service Saturday afternoon at the Mellwood art center. Director of development of the A&S school Denise Bohn delivered remarks, along with editor of the Cardinal Tate Luckey, Lindenberger’s niece, among others.

Photos By Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal