By Hevin Ramsey–

After a long hiatus, the Hite Art & Design department finally presented the Annual Student Exhibition in the Cressman Center of Visual Art Gallery on Friday afternoon. These artworks and installations varied in conceptual styles and aesthetics to represent the student’s specific discipline of creativity. The reception consisted of the current fifteen BFA students in various mediums such as painting, photography, fiber, printmaking, ceramics, etc., and costumes from the University’s Theatre Art Department.

Photos by Hevin Ramsey//The Louisville Cardinal