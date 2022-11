By Hevin Ramsey–

The SAB’s Cultural Arts and Heritage committee’s held a Friendsgiving event Thursday night, with options catered from restaurants like Bombay Grill and the Old Spaghetti Factory, and Safier Mediterranean Deli. Though the event was cut short due to low meal numbers and high turnout, it was not the last of a Friendsgiving opportunity for those who did not make it.

Photos by Hevin Ramsey//The Louisville Cardinal