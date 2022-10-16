By Tate Luckey

Below are some photos collected during the University of Louisville’s Ulmer Career Center Fall 2022 College, Career and Internship Fair. Students had the opportunity to learn about unique graduate school programs as well as available jobs and internships from over 40 different companies.

Greg Priester, Employer Relations and Events Manager, said that “Connecting with employers can seem very stressful, and so the Ulmer Career Center brings in the employers ahead of time. That way, by the time a career fair event does come up, you feel so much more comfortable talking to them. And we all know, especially after the past 2 years, that there’s some value in face to face or in person interactions.”

Priester also noted that students who attended events similar to these received praise from multiple companies due to their preparedness and willingness to take to to multiple companies.

The Ulmer Career Center has events all the way up to Thanksgiving, offering both virtual and in-person options. Couldn’t make it to the Fall fair? Don’t worry, the Spring College and Career Fair is currently set for February 9th.

File Photos // The Louisville Cardinal //