By Anthony Riley–

Honoring the class of 2020, UofL dedicated a new space on campus Tuesday afternoon. The new pavilion features sitting areas and landscaping features in front of the Belknap Academic Building.

”We hope our Class of 2020 will come back here to celebrate, to shoot a group photo, photos with families, and remember that although they didn’t get commencement, their accomplishments were important to us,” said interim university president Lori Gonzalez.

The new pavilion has been completed since the start of the fall 2022 semester.

Photos by Anthony Riley // The Louisville Cardinal.