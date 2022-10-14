By Anthony Riley–

At the BAB Quad Thursday evening, U of L dining hosted this semester’s Farm To Table dinner with farm fresh meals cooked up by university chefs, live music, and local food truck Jericho Farmhouse. Local honey was also on sale, with drinking water provided by Louisville Pure Tap. All ingredients for the event were natural and locally sourced; beef shoulder, blueberry cobbler, chicken, and vegetarian options filled out the event’s menu. For only 15$ it was an all-you-can-eat buffet, and pumpkins were on sale at 10 cents per pound.

Photos by Anthony Riley // The Louisville Cardinal