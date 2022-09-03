By Anthony Riley–

Waterfront Wednesday, one of Louisville’s summertime music festivals, returned to Waterfront Park Wednesday evening for a night of food and music. Hosted by Louisville Public Media, the musical lineup included Louisiana funk band Seratones, Kentucky native Joan Osborne, and musician Mark Charles. Various food trucks appeared for the event, including Ehrler’s Ice Cream, Ramiro’s Cantina, and Sivori. This was the second to last Waterfront Wednesday of the 2022 season, with the final festival scheduled for September 28.

Photos by Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal