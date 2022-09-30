By Anthony Riley–

UofL’s Department of Classical and Modern Languages hosted Burkina Faso-born musician and activist Ezé Wendtoin in the Middleton Theatre in Strickler Hall Thursday evening. Wendtoin writes and performs music in German, English, French and his mother tongue Mooré. He’s currently touring the United States; CDs and shirts were available for purchase at the concert. You can find Ezé on social media and streaming services by visiting his website.

Photos by Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal