By Joe Wilson —

On April 10, the University of Louisville Police Department (ULPD) issued a RAVE alert shortly after 4 p.m. warning of a bomb threat at Patterson Stadium.

The University of Louisville Dispatch Center was alerted to an online social media conversation, in which an anonymous individual stated that a bomb was planned to detonate during today’s baseball game.

According to the ULPD, “We take these types of threats seriously and immediately evacuated Patterson Stadium as a safety precaution. Subsequently, resources from LMPD’s Bomb detection Unit were contacted for support.”

All athletes and fans in attendance were quickly directed to an off-site location. Then, members of the Bomb Detection Unit completed a thorough review of the stadium. After the Bomb Detection Unit determined the facility to be safe, the baseball players returned to the stadium and resumed their game. In the interest of safety, fans did not return to the stadium to watch the rest of the game.

At 5:31 p.m., ULPD sent a subsequent RAVE alert announcing that Patterson Stadium was safe and clear.

The bomb threat and its origin are the subject of an ongoing investigation. Any person that has any information regarding this incident should contact ULPD at (502) 852-6111.

