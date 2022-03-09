By Jacob Maslow — Branded Content

If you or a loved one is in need of a transport wheelchair, you may be wondering if your insurance will cover the cost. Transport wheelchairs are designed for individuals who cannot walk and need to be transported in a wheelchair. They are different from standard wheelchairs in that they are typically larger and have more features, such as adjustable leg rests and head supports.

Most insurance companies will cover the cost of a transport wheelchair if it is deemed medically necessary. However, some out-of-pocket costs may be associated with the purchase, such as a copayment or coinsurance. Therefore, it’s essential to check with your insurance provider to see what coverage they offer for transport wheelchairs.

What are transport wheelchairs, and what do they do?

Transport wheelchairs are specialized wheelchairs that are designed for easy transport. They typically have folding seats and lightweight frames that make them easy to pick up and carry. In some cases, they may also have electric motors that allow them to be driven short distances.

Are transport wheelchairs covered by insurance policies in the United States and Canada?

In the United States, insurance policies trypically will not cover a transport wheelchair. However, in Canada, most insurance policies will cover at least a portion of the cost of a transport wheelchair. In addition, if your insurance policy does not cover transport wheelchairs, you may be able to get financial assistance from your provincial or territorial government.

How can you go about getting a transport wheelchair if your insurance policy doesn’t cover it?

There are a few different ways to get a transport wheelchair if your insurance policy doesn’t cover it. You can purchase one outright, rent one from a medical supply company, or get one through a government assistance program.

What are some of the benefits of using a transport wheelchair instead of a standard wheelchair or walker?

There are several benefits to using a transport wheelchair instead of a standard wheelchair or walker. Transport wheelchairs are easier to transport and can be used for short distances. They also provide more independence than standard wheelchairs, as the user can drive them.

How much do transport wheelchairs typically cost, and where can you find affordable ones for sale online or in stores near you?

Transport wheelchairs typically cost between $500 and $1000. You can find affordable transport wheelchairs for sale online or at medical supply stores. Some retailers also offer financing options that can make it easier to purchase a transport wheelchair if you don’t have insurance coverage.

If you’re looking for an easy way to get around, a transport wheelchair may be the right choice for you. Contact your insurance company or local medical supply store to learn more about transport wheelchairs and find the best option for your needs.

Photo Courtesy // Jacob Maslow