By Anthony Riley–

As of Jan. 11 Tuesday afternoon, some N95 masks have been available to students across campus. The Cardinal was able to find N95 masks in supply at the BAB and at the welcome desk of the SAC, with students receiving packages of two N95 masks per person. Some places across campus remain without N95 masks, however, such as the Cultural Center and the Ekstrom library.

Photos by Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal