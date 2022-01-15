By Madelin Shelton —

Interim President Lori Gonzalez has recently used her powers as president to make several university appointments.

School of Dentistry Gerry Bradley will serve as interim provost. Bradley has served as the dean of the U of L School of Dentistry since August 2016.

“Dr. Bradley has extensive academic and administrative experience and has played a key role in many important initiatives at the university, including serving as chair of several dean searches and co-chairing the Executive Budget Steering Committee,” Gonzalez said of the appointment.

Bradley’s previous positions at Marquette University School of Dentistry include chair and professor of Developmental Sciences and associate dean for Research and Graduate Studies.

Margaret Hill, the current U of L associate dean for academic affairs, will take over his role as the interim dean at the School of Dentistry.

For the role of interim vice provost, Gonzalez appointed Gail DePuy, a professor of industrial engineering and interim vice provost in the Center for Engaged Learning. DePuy is said by Gonzalez to have been “instrumental in developing and shepherding our strategic planning effort since 2019.” Taking over DePuy’s place as interim vice provost for the Center for Engaged Learning is Paul DeMarco, professor of psychological and brain sciences and interim director of undergraduate research and creative activity.

Gonzalez relayed to the U of L community that she is close to selecting the next vice provost for faculty affairs and the vice president for diversity and equity. She expects to make announcements about these appointments in the coming weeks.

Photo Courtesy // University of Louisville