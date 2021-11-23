By Jacob Maslow — Branded Content

So you are invested in your health journey, and you have worked hard to get to where you are at! The road to finding out what health looks like for you is a personal and long one that is not devoid of challenges! It takes hard work, commitment, and some amount of sacrifice. That being said, there are certain aspects of a health journey that are delightful – such as the delicious chocolate banana protein smoothie!

What part of healthy and delicious doesn’t sound incredible? Our plant-based chocolate banana protein smoothie will have you wondering how something so rich and flavorful could ever be as incredibly healthy for you as it is. So let’s dive into what makes this smoothie something you should not live without!

1. Tastes Fantastic!

We all have to make some kind of sacrifice when we take our health journeys seriously. For some of us, we have to cut down on our favorite drinks from the local coffee shop or control our portions to fit our long-term health goals better. Others have to say goodbye to certain food groups in general, and even though the benefit of these decisions is excellent, the reality of making them is not fun.

But that one of the absolute best things about the chocolate banana protein smoothie is that it doesn’t just deliver rich nutrients; it’s also delicious!

2. High in Protein

You may have guessed it from the name, but the chocolate banana protein smoothie doesn’t just deliver in the flavor profile but substance as well. With 21 grams of protein, this smoothie will help you reach your fitness goals in the most enjoyable way possible. So when you put in the work at the gym, get out of the pool, or get done with that long run, you’ll find everything you need for effective recovery in this smoothie.

Not only that, but it’s rich in healthy restorative fats, minerals, and ions that your body needs to rebuild the strong, durable muscle you want.

3. Rich Ingredients

Rich in potassium, this smoothie will be providing more than just protein for your muscle growth. It will also help ensure that you cool down correctly and help prevent uncomfortable cramps and spasms. Not only that, but it’s incredibly low in sugar, with only 5 grams per bottle. Naturally sweetened with monk fruit sweetener, this post-workout supplement will quickly become your favorite treat of the day. In addition, the chocolate banana smoothie is a powerhouse of rich ingredients such as:

Water

Banana: good for helping your muscles stay a relaxed and healthy source of carbs

Monk Fruit Sweetener: a powerful way to keep your smoothie delicious without compromise

Almond Butter: a plant-based additive that helps to enrich the flavor and improve texture without using animal byproducts

Pea Protein Isolate: high quality, plant-based protein

Cocoa Powder, Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt, and Ground Cinnamon help round out that terrific flavor that will have you coming back for more!

These incredible ingredients are sure to help boost your day and give you the nutrients you need!

4. All the Freshness – No Hassle

Our commitment to bringing fresh, nutritious products to your daily life will be evident when you first try this incredible smoothie. Because we source in California, where our processing plant is, you can be sure that your pressed chocolate banana protein smoothie will taste fresh like it was just blended.

With all the freshness and none of the hassle, what’s not to love about our pressed post-workout smoothie.

5. Use it During Your Cleanse

You don’t just have to use this smoothie as a post-workout recovery drink. In fact, because of our commitment to the highest possible quality of nutrition that we can offer, you can use it to help you ease into a juice cleanse if you are a beginner.

The hardest part of a juice cleanse is the fact that you can begin to feel very hungry. The low calorie and low carb content juices that you substitute your meals with can lead to feelings of prolonged hunger which can discourage people from experiencing a juice cleanse for the first time. By integrating this powerful and delicious smoothie into some of your first all-day cleanses, you can help to form great habits and train yourself to get up to that full juice cleanse commitment!

