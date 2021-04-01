Viral sensation Rico Nasty to perform at SAB’s Spring Concert

By Grace Welsh

Tonight at 7:00 p.m., the University of Louisville’s Student Activities Board will host their annual spring concert, featuring rapper Rico Nasty. The forty-minute performance, done virtually through Microsoft Teams, will be free for U of L students who sign up through SAB’s Engage portal. After the show, Rico will be doing a 20 minute Q&A session, with questions provided by SAB.

Yasmean Fogle, SAB’s concert chair, is excited to bring a strong female artist to campus.

“We haven’t had one in a long time, and I felt like this was somebody that everyone could enjoy. Sometimes it can be hard to target a specific audience,” Fogle said. “But we think everyone can love her performance.”

After not being able to host 6LACK as planned last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fogle is excited that students will be able to experience the show in their own way and engage in the performance as if it were real.

With tracks like “Smack a B****,” “OHFR” and “Jealous,” Rico has shown that she is an artist who is both exciting and relatable. Social media platforms like Tiktok, have aided Rico in becoming a viral sensation.

In choosing the artist for their spring concert, SAB’s executive board combed through a list of 25 potential artists provided by a well-known production company. Fogle and her team decided on Rico Nasty for based on her talent, well-rounded nature and ability to entertain.

“I think she’ll have a great show because she is super energetic and does whatever she wants, which is a great look,” Fogle said.

Graphic Courtesy of the Student Activities Board