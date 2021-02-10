The most common mistakes people make when filing for disability benefits

By Jacob Maslow — Branded Content

Every year, there are millions of people who file for disability benefits. Unfortunately, a lot of applications get denied. For the countless people who are hurt and unable to work, this can make it hard for them to make ends meet. According to Lalande Personal Injury Lawyers, “Short-term disability is a type of disability income insurance that provides periodic payments to a disabled claimant when he or she is unable to work because of a chronic illness or injury.” Therefore, everyone needs to place their application in the best position possible to be successful. This starts with understanding some of the most common mistakes people make when filing disability applications. Why do people have their applications denied?

The Application Is Filed While the Applicant Is Still Working

Even though there is no rule stating that people cannot file for disability benefits while still working, this will make it very hard for the person reviewing the application to approve it. Disability benefits have been specifically put in place to help people who are hurt and unable to work. Even though someone may still be employed, they could have suffered a severe injury that would cause them to leave their job soon. Even though it is a good idea to apply as soon as possible, it will not look very good if someone files an application while he or she is still working. This looks like a contradiction that cannot be resolved in the eyes of the governing body.

The Applicant Assumes a Single Medical Exam Is Enough

To file for disability benefits, you have to have medical evidence that shows you cannot work. Many people go to a doctor, speak to the doctor for a few minutes, and get a note saying they are unable to work. This is simply not enough. To have enough medical evidence that someone is hurt and unable to work, the exam has to be much more in-depth than this. The more medical evidence the person has, the better the chance of the application being approved. Therefore, it is a good idea to be as thorough as possible regarding medical evidence for disability benefits.

The Applicant Is Not Following the Recommended Treatment

Even though some people may receive disability benefits for the rest of their lives, people who expect to receive disability benefits have to follow their doctors’ advice. Some people do not follow the appropriate treatment because they want to stay on disability as long as possible. Disability officers understand this, and they are going to be on the lookout for people who are not following the recommended treatment. If you want your disability benefits to persist, you need to do what the doctor tells you to do. Otherwise, your disability application could be denied. Even if you have existing benefits, they could also be revoked.

Work with a Trained Attorney for Help with Disability Benefits

These are a few of the most common reasons why people have their applications for disability benefits denied. It can be challenging to understand the jargon on the paperwork. Therefore, it is a good idea for anyone who is considering pursuing disability benefits to enlist an experienced disability attorney’s help. Even though this process can be confusing, no one has to go through this alone. Everyone who deserves disability benefits should get them. A lawyer can place an application in the best position possible to be successful.

