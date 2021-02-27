Choosing the best hair care product for your hair

By Jacob Maslow — Branded Content

You may have heard about the vast market of hair care products out today. Many claim to help hair growth, protection from UV damage, strengthen your hair color or lighten your hair, everything short of growing an entirely new head of hair for you (and some even promise that).

But with all of these claims, do any of these products deliver on their promises and do what they claim to do? What is the right one for you, and how can you find it amongst all of the new hair tech on the market? Let’s clear things up a bit and help you to understand where the new hot brand Prose Hair stands in the hair tech field.

Customizable Products

Unlike any other, the key to hair care is how specific it can be for each head of hair. With Prose, you answer a detailed questionnaire and quickly get a custom-made hair care system that is built just for you.

This is what really sets them apart from all of the mass-produced hair products on the market, making them more desirable to you, the consumer.

But how do they do this effectively? What’s the science behind a good hair care system?

The Science

Technology is progressing fast, with a new invention every day. We continually improve and refine our world’s technology through artificial intelligence, multimedia content, and little things that make everyday life easier.

If everything else seems to be making progress, why should hair care be any different? With Prose, you have access to the most refined, unique hair care technology out there.

Naturally Innovative

Talented chemists in Paris handcraft prose products. They create these specially-formulated products for each individual by taking natural, healthy ingredients and then using them in new ways.

This means your hair is getting all the nutrients and goodness of naturally nourishing elements of those holistic hair products in a way that is more effective in treating your hair’s unique characteristics.

A Greener Planet

The beauty industry can, unfortunately, result in a whole lot of waste and a disappointing amount of damage to our environment. Prose hair care is a certified B Corporation, which means they employ cleaner processes and bottling methods to help sustain our planet.

They seek to revolutionize the beauty industry and its processes as a whole, and they do that by setting the example. They prove that you can get effective, quality hair care without harming the environment, animals or using unnecessary materials.

You can rest easy with a clear conscience knowing Prose is creating your custom products in ways that protect our planet, and they pay their employees living wages.

Always Evolving

To remain on the cutting edge of the hair care industry, Prose is always open to switching up its formulas. With Prose, you check back in with every bottle to report your hair’s progress. If you’re not getting the results you’re hoping for, they get to work right away, tweaking and improving your system, making sure you’re getting exactly what you want from their products.

Even more than that, they are continually updating their formulas as their chemists come across better, more effective ways to do things. If there’s new technology being discovered, you can be certain to find it incorporated into your next bottles of Prose.

This openness and desire for constant progress are two of the many things that make Prose hair care more technologically advanced than other brands.

They are never satisfied with settling for just “good enough,” and you shouldn’t be, either.

Photo Courtesy of Jacob Maslow // Cosmic Press