U of L searches for new College of A&S Dean

By Madelin Shelton —

The University of Louisville has selected five finalists out of a pool of 30 applicants to interview for the Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences (A&S) position.

The candidates will be visiting campus on various dates to interact with College of A&S stakeholders.

Four candidates will have hybrid in-person/virtual visits, while one candidate has opted for an entirely virtual visit.

The candidates’ information will be made public on the A&S Dean Search Website one week prior to their visit. The first candidate, Georita Frierson, visited campus Oct. 29-30. Candidate two will visit Nov. 5-6.

The second candidate, Interim College of Arts & Sciences Dean David Owen, will interact with A&S stakeholders on Nov. 5-6.

Candidates three, four and five will visit on Nov. 17-18, Nov. 19-20 and Nov. 23-24, respectively.

More information about the search can be found here.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal