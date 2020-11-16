GALLERY: Flu shot drive finishes two week run

U of L Health staff finished a two week run of flu shots last Friday.

Across the street from the Reynolds Lofts, university staff and students could get free flu shots every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On average, over the 2 week period, over 20 daily vaccinations were carried out on participating students and staff. From the university’s press release: “All university members coming to campus are required to get a flu shot as part of the university’s response to the pandemic.”

According to staff, having a drive thru option was necessary to ensure the health and safety of staff and students and to reduce the risk of potential COVID-19 transmission.

Photos By Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal