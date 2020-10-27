University requires flu shot for those coming to campus

By Madelin Shelton —

The University of Louisville is now requiring all students, faculty and staff who come to campus to get a flu vaccination. The vaccinations will be provided free to members of the U of L community at various campus locations.

U of L will administer the free flu shots Monday through Friday from now until Nov. 6 at the Health Sciences Center and Belknap Campus.

The decision comes as health experts across the country stress the importance of receiving a flu vaccine this year to help alleviate the health care systems, which are predicted to be overburdened by COVID-19 patients in the coming fall and winter months.

Vaccination locations at the Belknap Campus include a drive-through option at the parking lot across from Reynolds Lofts and the Student Activities Center (SAC) on the first-floor hallway near the Canon print shop. The Belknap drive-through location will begin vaccinations on Oct. 28, while the SAC’s location is open now. Both locations will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The HSC locations include the U of L Healthcare Outpatient Center and the U of L Health drive-through. The outpatient center is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3: 00 p.m. The drive-through is open 8:30-11: 30 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is also open 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

All locations will be closed Nov. 3 for Election Day. After Nov. 6, flu shots will still be available at Campus Health Services at both the HSC and the Belknap campus.

University administration has asked for those receiving a flu shot to fill out the flu shot consent form prior to their visit to help decrease wait times at vaccination sites. The form is located under the Spotlight section on Campus Health Service’s website.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal