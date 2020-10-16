University of Louisville announces shortened spring break

By Madelin Shelton —

U of L has announced that the spring 2021 semester will include an extended Christmas break and shorter spring break. The announcement came as part of the university’s Pivot to Spring plan.

Spring break, which typically includes an entire week off school, has shortened to include only March 4 and 5.

The start of classes is also being pushed back. Spring 2021 courses won’t begin until Jan. 11.

The change comes amidst universities across the country either shortening or eliminating college spring breaks for fears of students traveling, breaking COVID-19 guidelines and returning to their campus with the coronavirus.

Paige Workman, a junior at U of L, was upset at first that spring break had been shortened, but had less apprehension about it once she saw that the university had extended Christmas break. She also understood where the university was coming from.

“If the university feels that it’s important to lower spring break to two days in order to keep us safe, I’m okay with that,” she said. “Especially because they were generous enough to give us an extra week off at Christmas.”

“With that said, it is still disappointing. A traditional spring break is something that everybody plans for and gets excited about,” Workman added.

Alli Wade, also a junior at U of L, criticized the university’s decision. “I think that the university was a little premature in deciding to shorten spring break.”

When asked if she thought that decision would discourage students from traveling, and possibly bringing back COVID-19 to U of L, Wade said she thinks students will travel regardless.

“It’s just a matter of if they’re going to take a long trip to the beach versus a weekend getaway with their friends,” she said. “I think if the goal is to prevent gatherings, I’m not necessarily sure that shortening spring break is going to be an effective tactic.”

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal