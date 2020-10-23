U of L student podcast discusses race and LGBTQ+ issues on campus

By Tate Luckey —

The University of Louisville was recently recognized as both a top university for diversity and among the best of the best for LGBTQ+ friendly universities. In an effort to explore this topic as well as create more ease-of-access, COVID-friendly programming, the Student Activities Board is producing a new podcast called U of L: UNCENSORED.

In U of L: UNCENSORED, hosts Leah Hazelwood and Lilah Kahloon (Diversity chair and vice-chair for the SAB, respectively) spotlight their fellow students and foster an open dialogue about diversity and social inclusion at the University.

“We have chosen our topics based on what is happening in and around campus,” the pair said. “Our goal is to have conversations about relevant and pressing topics.”

Case and point, for their first episode, Hazelwood and Kahloon interview Eli Cooper, a junior poli-sci major and director of the Community Peace Board, and Madison Fogle, a sophomore history major and co-director of the Community Peace Board.

Students and alumni are encouraged to tune in, as this podcast shines a light on the experiences of fellow Cards that aren’t easily known.

“It’s easy to not know about certain issues on campus if they don’t directly impact you,” Kahloon explained. “To us, it’s a great way to have conversations with multiple people, about many different subjects.”

While SAB’s diversity committee plans to continue the podcast into the spring semester, they also hope to create a bigger event for students to send in short videos introducing themselves and sharing their diversity experiences at U of L.

You can click here to watch the most recent episode of the podcast.

Photos Courtesy of Student Activities Board