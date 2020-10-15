U of L not releasing number of active COVID-19 cases

By Joseph Garcia —

There have now been 681 positive COVID-19 cases at the University of Louisville as a result of testing. This is out of over 34,000 tests the university has administered from the start of the fall semester as of Oct. 14.

In the last seven days, there have been an average of 780 tests administered, of those, an average of 18 have been positive cases. The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 2.23%, while the cumulative positivity rate is at 1.95%.

University officials still refuse to answer how many of these cases are still active.

Executive Director of Campus Health Services Dr. Phillip Bressoud has yet to respond to the Cardinal’s request for an accurate number of active cases. The request came after Bressoud said the data previously available on the Kentucky Office for Public Health’s website “isn’t even close to accurate.”

U of L Director of Communications John Karman said that while he can’t speak to data found on the state’s website, “The university is not releasing figures related to ‘active’ cases.” He did not say why.

The university’s dashboard recently saw nearly 1,600 tests and 44 positive cases removed with no immediate response as to why. Today Karman told the Cardinal that those were removed due to “an error in the previously reported data that had to be corrected.”

“Incorrect figures were provided,” Karman said. “The dashboard has now been corrected to reflect the updated and corrected numbers.”

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal