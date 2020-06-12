Two Cardinals Selected in First Round of 2020 MLB Draft

By John McCarthy —

It was an exciting first night of the 2020 MLB Draft for U of L baseball and its fanbase. Cardinals fans watched as pitchers Reid Detmers and Bobby Miller where selected in the first round on June 10. Detmers was selected 10th overall by the Los Angeles Angels. Miller was selected later in the first round by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 29th pick. Louisville was the only team in the country to have two players chosen in the first round.

Detmers was ecstatic after being selected by the Angels at number ten. Following his selection, Detmers had a few thoughts on his plans in Los Angeles, “I think I’m gonna move pretty quickly. I think I’ll get going, and have a good feeling right off the bat,” said Detmers during his draft telecast on ESPN. Detmers has a low to mid- 90s fastball and a devastating curveball, both of which could help him move up quickly in the Angels organization. Detmers was (3-0) during Louisville’s shortened 2020 season. He threw for a 1.23 earned run average and accumulated 48 strikeouts in just 22 innings.

Miller will be joining Detmers in Los Angeles but will be playing for the cross-town rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Miller will have the opportunity to learn from MLB veteran and potential Hall of Famers Clayton Kershaw and David Price while moving up in the Dodgers organization. Miller pitched fantastic during his 2020 campaign. He gathered 34 strikeouts in 23.1 innings and was (2-0) before the season was canceled.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal