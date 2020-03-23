U of L campus bookstore closes to the public

By Eli Hughes–

The University of Louisville bookstore will be closed to the public starting March 24 until further notice in line with Gov. Andy Beshear’s decision to close nonessential retail stores to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Staff will remain in the store to process online orders, but by March 30 only managers will be working in-store.

Andrea Herrera, store manager for the campus bookstore, said that it is unclear when the bookstore will reopen. “It depends on what the governor says,” Herrera said.

Students who need to return their rental textbooks will be able to do so by mail with free shipping. However, students who want to sell their textbooks back to the bookstore will not be able to do so through the mail.

Sarah Harvey, textbook manager, said that textbook buyback will depend on if the bookstore is able to open to the public at the end of the semester.

Harvey also said that the bookstore is doing its best to support the campus community at this time.

“We are here to help students and faculty during this very difficult time,” Harvey said. “We are all in this together.”

More information about ordering textbooks online and returning rental books can be found on the bookstore’s website.

Photo by Joseph Garcia // The Louisville Cardinal