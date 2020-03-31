U of L announces arrival of new health science administrator

By Madelin Shelton —

The University of Louisville’s Office of Communications and Marketing announced the arrival of Cynthia Clemons to the position of Assistant Vice President for Financial Planning, Reporting and Operations for Health Sciences March 20.

Clemons was hired Nov. 1, 2019, and has over two decades of experience in clinical practice and revenue cycle management, budget and revenue planning and finance. She is experienced in maintaining financial security within education, biomedical research and healthcare.

Clemons’s role requires her to work with the deans of several U of L schools, including the schools of dentistry, public health, nursing and medicine, along with other units of the Health Science Center. In her collaborative work with these schools, Clemons provides operational strategic leadership.

She is also assigned to oversee the Health Sciences Center’s process for university-based budget planning and ensuring compliant and smooth operations. She works directly under the U of L Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dan Durbin.

Prior to coming to U of L, Clemons worked at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio as senior director for finance and administration in the Long School of Medicine.

She performed financial oversight of over 38 clinical and basic science departments that had a collective revenue budget of over $700 million. In addition, she worked as an executive partner to the Office of Human Resources.

Clemons holds a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration from Texas Women’s University and a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration from Texas Southern University.

She is currently a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Medical Group Management Association. She also serves as a big sister through Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Photo Courtesy by The University of Louisville