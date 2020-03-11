Gov. Andy Beshear confirms coronavirus cases in Kentucky

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed Louisville’s first coronavirus case in a live-streamed press conference March 8.

There are now eight confirmed cases as of March 10 according to WLKY.

There is one paitent is in Jefferson County, five in Harrison County and two in Fayette County.

Beshear started this announcement by reassuring Kentucky residents. “We will get through this,” Beshear said.

“We’ll do it together. We’ll do it by caring about each other, by practicing good hygiene. Folks, we are going to make it through this.”

There is not much information currently available about Louisville’s case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The patient is said to be in isolation, and those who could have possibly come into contact with them would be alerted.

Mayor Greg Fischer also spoke at a press conference March 8 to address concerns about Louisville’s first case.

“Unfortunately, we knew it was just a matter of time before the virus came to our city, as it has to many cities around America,” Fischer said. “And what is most important is for our city and our residents to take appropriate steps to keep all of us safe.”

University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi sent an email March 10 that said senior leadership is meeting to monitor the situation and develop plans to keep the campus community safe.

“We have been reviewing operational needs that may arise in the case that we need to cancel classes, move classes online, or otherwise limit access to campus,” Bendapudi said.

Bendapudi said the step isn’t necessary at the moment, but is confident the step is possible.

U of L announced in an earlier email March 5 that two members of the university community are self-isolating and monitoring for the virus.

Dr. Phillip Bressoud, the Executive Director of Campus Health Services, informed the campus community of the situation in an email March 5. He assured students, faculty and staff that the individuals are not currently showing symptoms associated with the virus.

He also addressed concerns about the individuals being on campus before self-isolating.

“These individuals were on campus prior to the CDC recommendation that they self-isolate but now are self-isolating for 14 days, as recommended by the CDC,” he said. “The university has notified individuals who are known to have been in close contact with them.”

The two individuals in question returned from Italy before the Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated the country to a level 3 travel advisory. Countries with a level 3 advisory are classified by the CDC as countries that have widespread, sustained transmission.

Bressoud also reminded the U of L community that more information about COVID-19 can be found on U of L’s website at http://louisville.edu/campushealth/information/coronavirus-ncov2019-information.

The state has also set up a hotline for those who have questions about the virus. That hotline is 1-800-722-5725.

