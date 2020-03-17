College of Arts and Sciences creates emergency resource page for COVID-19 outbreak

By Eli Hughes–

The University of Louisville’s College of Arts and Sciences has created an emergency resource section on their website to help make sure students, faculty and staff stay informed during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The resources include travel guidelines, information on working from home, resources for professors moving courses online, departmental emergency plans and tips to stay healthy.

The website also contains links to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 resources and the Campus Health Services site.

The resources can also be accessed by clicking on the banner on the Arts and Sciences homepage.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal