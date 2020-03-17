March 17, 2020

College of Arts and Sciences creates emergency resource page for COVID-19 outbreak

19 hours ago Eli Hughes

By Eli Hughes–

The University of Louisville’s College of Arts and Sciences has created an emergency resource section on their website to help make sure students, faculty and staff stay informed during the COVID-19 outbreak. 

 The resources include travel guidelines, information on working from home, resources for professors moving courses online, departmental emergency plans and tips to stay healthy.

The website also contains links to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 resources and the Campus Health Services site. 

The resources can also be accessed by clicking on the banner on the Arts and Sciences homepage. 

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal

 

Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

President Neeli Bendapudi announces cancellation of U of L events and remote work plan for faculty and staff

2 days ago Eli Hughes

Provost Boehm shares update with faculty amid suspended classes

2 days ago Matthew Keck

Contrasting Opinions: U of L’s reaction to COVID-19

2 days ago Ben Goldberger

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *