College of Arts and Sciences announces new graduate school policies in response to COVID-19 outbreak

By Eli Hughes–

The University of Louisville’s College of Arts and Sciences announced March 23 changes that have been made to the department’s graduate program due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Associate Dean for Graduate Education David Brown made the announcement in an email and went over how the policy changes would affect current graduate students, incoming graduate students and faculty.

One new requirement is that graduate thesis and dissertation defenses will take place online for the rest of the semester. Any student who would like to request an exception must make those requests through Brown.

Graduate school admissions will also be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Graduate Record Examinations have been canceled, so departments that normally require GRE tests for admission will be allowed to accept students without the GRE test.

This will only apply to students starting graduate school in the summer 2020 or fall 2020 semesters who meet all of the other requirements necessary.

Any forms that graduate students need to fill out will now be required to be completed online. Those forms, as well as further information about the graduate school’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, can be found on the graduate website.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal