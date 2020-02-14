U of L launches new online master’s degree

–By Madelin Shelton

The University of Louisville has recently sought to help answer the rising demand for health care jobs in the coming decades through the launch of a new online master’s program.

The Master of Science Health Administration is a degree designed for health organization executives to improve their management skills and help with career advancement. Head academic officials at U of L’s School of Public Health and Information Sciences were energized by the new initiative, noting its potential to provide health care leaders with the education needed to meet the demands of modern health care.

Healthcare professionals wishing to pursue the program must have at least five years of experience and can be from either administrative or clinical fields. The new master’s degree is an online alternative to the school’s in-house program, both receiving their accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education.

The online program is designed to expand upon students’ leadership skills and prepare them for higher-level responsibilities in the healthcare profession, including managing programs, staff, budgets and more.

The courses in the executive program, taught by leaders in healthcare innovation, will challenge students to explore broad principles and important influencers within top healthcare organizations, examine data-driven methods of strategic leadership and effective management of health care organizations, analyze external policy and healthcare environments that affect management, and become a more knowledgeable and well-rounded healthcare administrator.

Upon completion of the program, graduates can achieve board certification through an exam by the American College of Healthcare Executives. Applications for this program are being accepted now and more information can be found on U of L’s online master’s degree programs website.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal