Stay at home date ideas that will make the night special

By Blake Wedding —

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and with it, comes the question of how to celebrate. To make things simpler and a little more stress-free, here’s a list of what to do at home instead.

1. Cook at home and Make a Valentine’s Dinner

It’s traditionally thought one of the best ways to show affection for significant others on Valentine’s Day is by taking them out to dinner somewhere fancy and expensive.

College students don’t always have the money to take someone special to Chris Ruth Steakhouse, so sometimes it can be a better idea to make dinner at home.

In most cases, people find it more romantic that someone took the time to prepare dinner for them instead of taking them out and spending far too much money on them because it’s more personal.

2. Netflix and Chill

Most people would rather binge watch their favorite show with their significant other, rather than spend about thirty dollars to go see a movie they may not even enjoy.

To make things more romantic, preparing dinner beforehand and having their favorite show or movie prepared by the time dinner is over.

3. Personalize Valentine’s Day By Designing Everything Around Their Favorite Things

One way to make Valentine’s Day truly special and memorable is by simply showcasing thoughtfulness. Including a partner’s interests and showing how much they are valued is important.

Try personalizing all of the evening’s activities around them. Get their favorite foods and movies, and make them gifts to remind them why they are so special.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal