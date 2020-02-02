Physicians at U of L Health celebrate 1,000 robotic-arm assisted surgeries

By Matthew Keck —

U of L Health physicians completed their 1,000 Mako Robotic assisted joint replacement procedure last month. Patients in Jewish Hospital’s Total Joint Replacement program seeking treatment for hip and knee arthritis are the subjects of this procedure.

“The Mako system procedures allow us to better plan for hip and knee replacement surgeries to exactly hit our surgical target which creates a more favorable outcome for the patient,” said Dr. Arthur Malkani, MD, Orthopedic Surgery.

Malkani was the surgeon for this Michael Kirkham’s operation. Kirkham had his entire knee replaced using the Mako Robotic assisted system. During these procedures, the arm accurately determines implant sizes and exact placement of the joint replacement parts.

Dr. Logan Mast and Dr. Madhu Yakkanti, along with Malkani, have performed the majority of hip and knee replacement surgeries at Jewish Hospital using this technology. “This innovative technology allows us to customize the placement and size of hip and knee implants for the individual patient using minimally invasive surgery techniques allowing for a perfect fit in addition to faster recovery, less opioid consumption and improved outcomes,” said Malkani.

This robotic arm allows the surgeons to make precise bone cuts and place the implants to exactly match patient’s anatomy based on the preoperative plan. This technology helps surgeons make any adjustments during the procedure and reach their surgical goal.

With this system, the physicians were able to replicate Kirkham’s knee alignment prior to his injury and before the area became arthritic. They were then able to reestablish his knee’s pre-arthritic alignment with better precision.

“The Mako system gives us the ability to develop patient-specific 3D models of the arthritic area,” said Malkani. “This 3D technology lets us know precisely where to place the new parts and the exact size of the parts needed.”

Patients like Kirkham have reported less short-term pain after undergoing procedures with the Mako Robotic assisted surgery. Those same patients have also reported faster recovery times than patients who underwent traditional replacement surgery.

“I am very satisfied with my surgery and without all the pain, I am looking forward to getting back to enjoying hiking, gardening, yard work, camping and spending time with our five grandkids,” said Kirkham.

“The use of computer technology and robotic assisted surgery has been a significant benefit and evolution in the field of total joint replacement in helping surgeons improve surgical accuracy and overall satisfaction in our patients undergoing hip and knee replacement,” said Malkani.

U of L Health – Jewish Hospital is the only facility in its region to perform these cutting edge procedures.

Photo Courtesy of U of L Health