Finding time to take care of yourself over Spring Break

By Alex Tompkins–

While some are soaking up the sun this coming spring break, others are taking the opportunity to stay in and relax. If it’s the latter, it’s important to not stress or dwell on staying in.

This can be a great chance to catch up on those things that haven’t had a chance to be done in the midst of scholarly demands.

Here are four self-care tips/activities to practice over the break.

It’s spring cleaning time.

It’s true that spring cleaning is soon to be in full effect. Take this time to get ahead of the game and invest in cleansing your space.

It can end up being a really fun activity to do with roommates or just doing it alone. Cleaning a bedroom, dorm or apartment can be great for mental health, too.

This promotes happiness and a stronger work ethic. A study published by the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin showed that those with messy and cluttered spaces are more depressed, tired and stressed. So blast some music, throw on some comfy cleaning clothes and get to work.

Finish a book or binge-watch a show.

After your space is nice and clean, it’s time to relax.

Do some reading for at least an hour a day or watch a couple episodes of that new Netflix series.

Catch up.

Even the smartest people lag behind on schoolwork and general tasks needing to be done. There’s an entire week now to finish that assignment due the Monday after spring break, so do it.

There’s nothing worse than coming back from a relaxing holiday only to realize the assignments due for the following week.

Ekstrom Library will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. all break, so if cleaning isn’t motivation enough, head on over.

Remember to forgive.

Laying in bed and watching TikToks seems like the best thing to do when recuperating from school. Of course, there’s still that long list of uncompleted chores, but this can be okay, too. It’s alright to forget about responsibilities for a while, as long as the grind keeps going until the last day of the semester.

Don’t get beat up for taking time to relax. Do what needs to be done, and come back on March 16 ready to finish the semester like no other.

File Graphic //The Louisville Cardinal