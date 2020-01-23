U of L announces their spring speaker series presenters

By Matthew Keck —

The University of Louisville’s Center for Free Enterprise and McConnell Center announced their respective spring speaker series Jan. 17. Between the two series there will be six speakers, covering varying topics.

McConnell Center speakers

The McConnell series begins Jan. 28 with Barbara Perry, former researcher at the U.S. Supreme Court and director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center. Her speech will examine Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s paths to the Supreme Court, and how they have shaped it.

Amy Sturgis, adjunct assistant professor of liberal studies at Lenoir-Rhyne University, will be the next speaker March 24. She will be discussing how a new generation of Native American storytellers are changing the field of science fiction literature.

The last speaker of this series, Patti Callahan, author of “Becoming Mrs. Lewis,” will be at U of L April 16. Her talk will be focused on Joy Davidman’s journey from New York to Oxford and her impact on C.S. Lewis’ writing.

“As we mark the centenary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, our students are exploring important women authors and leaders and the impact they’ve had—and are having—in our world today,” said Director (what is he director of?) Gary Gregg. “It is our privilege to share a little bit of this work with the Louisville community this spring.”

Each event will be held in Ekstrom Library’s Chao Auditorium.

Center for Free Enterprise speakers

This speakers series kicks off with James R. Otteson, economic professor at Wake Forest University Jan. 30. Otteson will be giving a presentation regarding honorable business in a just and humane society.

Following Otteson on Feb. 19 will be Clifton Taulbert, an award-winning author, entrepreneur, business consultant and international speaker. His presentation will revolve around the comprehensive impact of an entrepreneurial journey.

The finale for this series on April 8 will feature a panel of professors and directors from multiple universities and institutes. The panelists are Corey DeAngelis, Angela Dills, Helen Ladd and Peter Greene. They will be discussing whether school choice is the right choice for students.

Each of these events will be held in the College of Business’s PNC Horn Auditorium.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal