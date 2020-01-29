Series of Black Plays start off with Detroit ’67

By Kyla Thomas–

The University of Louisville’s African American Theater program started their third year of “Series of Black Plays” with Dominique Morisseau’s “Detroit ‘67″ Jan. 24.

The play depicts the trials of brother and sister duo, Lank, played by MFA first year Jahi Bogard, and Chelle, played by MFA third year Mutiyat Ade-Salu.

The pair fight over what to do with their shared inheritance left by their parents. Chelle wants to continue hustling and use the money for her son’s college and Lank wants to go into business with his best friend, Sly, played by MFA first year Lamar Hardy.

Unfortunately, their squabbling is cut short by the outbreak of the Detroit ‘67 riots, and when a mysterious woman falls into the laps of the siblings, they are tested not only as people but as family as well.

Many audience members were unable to contain their gasps and coughs during the performance, especially sophomore Latrice Kilpatrick.

“The best types of plays are ones when you are not afraid to laugh, explain, and say amen once or twice when something is amen worthy. Typically theater feels kinda stuffy, but this one was different, I think that everyone should see at least one of these plays,” Kilpatrick said.

Freshman Kaeleah Hampton said, “Sly made me laugh the entire night, even though the play had a serious undertone, they kept me laughing. And Bunny (Brandi Threatt) made you forget there was a riot going on, she still made everyone laugh. The both of them made the play fun still even in the sad moments.”

“Detroit ’67” will run until Feb. 2, so there is still time to catch the next showing.

The next play in the series will be “Six Degrees of Separation” by John Guare and will be held at the playhouse theater.

Graphic By Alexis Simons // The Louisville Cardinal