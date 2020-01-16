Jazz band’s first year performance goes off without a hitch

By Kyla Thomas —

The University of Louisville Jazz band had their first performance of the new year Jan. 10, and they surely started off with a bang.

With several upbeat selections and a few slow jams, the concert was a delight to all in attendance.

Junior english major Brady Alexander said, “I had always heard about how good our music program was, and I decided to give it a shot today. I was blown away by how great they sounded, as well as how professional they all seem. I hope that the people in the band that want to pursue a career in music have success, they deserve it.”

Students of the music school loved the performance as well, especially because they appreciate how much work goes into a performance like that. Freshman music school student Zoey Mullins sang the band’s praises too.

“As someone who’s in the music school, I know how much work goes into having the perfect piece, and to have such a good concert, you can really tell how much effort everyone put in,” Mullins said. “They really should be proud.”

The School of Music has a calendar for all their upcoming events this semester on the university website. Other events coming up are a concert hosted by students in the electronic music program on Jan. 15 and the Music eX Series on Jan. 19.

File Photo// The Louisville Cardinal