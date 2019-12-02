Advice on the art of regifting

By Zoe Watkins —

Though we love our family dearly, sometimes they give us presents that make us wonder if they put any thought into it. While some items might not be your favorite, someone else might enjoy them.

Regifting is basically a form of recycling but taking an old, dusty present and pretending it’s new and something you recently bought for the person. However, this process is delicate. There is a certain etiquette that must be kept in mind.

First, try to put more meaning behind the process and try to be honest and thoughtful with the gift you choose to give someone.

Also be truthful about the gift rather than trying to lie about buying it. If you explain the gift was previously given to you, but you thought they would enjoy it more, they’ll understand.

Now keep in mind when and where it is appropriate to regift a present. Don’t go regifting things every chance you get unless you absolutely must. A great example of where regifting is a good idea is when you get two of the same items.

Now, here is what not to do. Never give away a present that someone made for you since that would really hurt someone’s feelings if they found out. Don’t give away personalized items since your name is literally written on it. And don’t give away used or out-of-packaged items.

As useful as it is, be careful when regifting this holiday season. Giving presents should come from the heart, not from the bottom of your closet.

Graphic by Shayla Kerr // The Louisville Cardinal