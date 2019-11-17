U of L counseling center hosts “Fall Wellness Fair”

By Victoria Harris —

The Counseling Center hosted a “Fall Wellness Fair” in the Red Barn Nov. 7.

The fair focused on raising awareness of on-campus student resources for physical, mental and emotional health. The fair featured tables representing student housing, the PEACC Center, the LGBT Center, TRiO Student Support Services and others.

The first 100 students to check-in received a free rainbow tie-dye t-shirt and a food card. After visiting five tables and collecting stamps from each, the food cards were redeemable for access to a buffet table that included mini-pumpkin muffins, chicken salad sliders, cheese plates, popcorn and cider.

Campus health services offered free 30-minute chair massages. Students could also have their faces painted or have their caricature drawn at this four-hour fair.

The Kentucky Humane Society was present with two young puppies, Corndog and Tatertot, whom students could hold.

U of L’s counseling center held this event to provide resources and engage students in wellness-related activities.

Photo Courtesy of University of Louisville Student Affairs