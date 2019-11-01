Sustainability fair encourages students to think about their environment

By Eli Hughes —

The University of Louisville Sustainability Council held its 12th annual Sustainability Fair Oct. 23 on the humanities quad to celebrate and encourage sustainability throughout the campus community.

Numerous student organizations, university programs and off-campus non-profits were present at the fair to inform students about their goals and hopefully get them involved.

One of the tables at the fair was Divest, a student organization that focuses on getting the university to invest money in industries that are environmentally friendly. They believe the only way for U of L to be committed to sustainability is to stop investing in certain industries and redirect their money to sustainable industries instead.

Sophomore Grace Engelman said that where the campus is putting their money is important and many students are starting to realize it. “They’re also realizing that to dismantle these harmful systems we have to go for the money,” said Engelman.

For students who were looking for off-campus non-profits to volunteer with, there were options including The Food Literacy Project. Their group is dedicated to educating Louisville youth about food. Nicole Funk, the educational resource coordinator of the organization, wants to educate children because she believes that many of them don’t know much about the food they eat.

“It’s important that they know they can grow their food, even in urban areas, and they don’t need to rely on corporations,” said Funk. They host farmers markets, field-to-fork clubs and a youth community agriculture program.

Health Promotion tabled at the fair too. Their mission is to educate students and give them the resources they need to make healthy decisions. Program coordinator Jenna Orwick said they try to offer services through a sustainable lens.

Their smoothie bike, which they take with them to events, shows that you can make a healthy drink, get some exercise and power a blender with sustainable man-made energy. HP promoted their “Bee Smoke-Free” campaign too, which tells the dangers that smoking causes to bees.

Photo Madelynn Bland // The Louisville Cardinal