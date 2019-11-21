Students and staff find time to holiday shop at Holiday Bazaar

By Zoe Watkins —

Even though it’s November, it is never too early to start Christmas shopping. University of Louisville students and faculty had a chance Nov. 13 to purchase gifts for themselves or others at the annual Farmers’ Market Holiday Bazaar hosted by U of L Dining and the Sustainability Council.

The bazaar featured unique booths, selling goods which ranged from local artisan crafts to farm fresh produce. Vendors sold hand-made soaps, jewelry, holiday decorations, honey, baked goods and ice cream.

One vendor present was Noonday Collections and Simple Gifts. Noonday sells handmade jewelry created by female artisans living in third-world countries. The sales, said independent ambassador Chesson Hazelwood, lead to a good cause.

“Every time I sell a piece of jewelry, it empowers a woman in another country to be able to provide for their family and I love to get the name of Noonday out there,” Hazelwood said.

Simple Gifts employee and U of L alumni Amber Schlegel and her partner sold hand-made arm knit scarfs, handcrafted earrings and heating therapy bags which have aroma therapy inside at their booth.

She enjoyed being able to come back to campus for the Holiday Bazaar. “I just really appreciate the opportunity to get to be here today and to get to return to campus where I had a lot of great memories. It’s always fun to come down here and see all the kids who are currently in college experiencing things that helped change and form their lives,” Schlegel said.

Students enjoyed the break from classes and busy schedules to fit in some holiday shopping.

Mariah Tinnell bought dark chocolate covered cherries and a leather journal while at the event. “I’m buying a bunko gift for some girlfriends and I’m getting something for one of my boys,” Tinnell said.

“I think it is a great idea to bring something like this onto campus because it’s something I would love to visit but don’t usually have the time to do,” said Anna Vanderboon, a second year masters student.

Graphic by Shayla Kerr // The Louisville Cardinal