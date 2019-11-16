New interim vice president for enterprise risk management announced

By Eli Hughes —

President Neeli Bendapudi announced Nov. 4 that Sandy Russell has been appointed interim vice president for enterprise risk management, audit and compliance. The previous vice president, Rhonda Bishop, announced in August that she would be leaving U of L for a position at the University of Central Florida.

Bendapudi made the announcement by email, briefly discussing Russell’s history with the university and an overview of the position’s responsibilities. To conclude the email, Bendapudi said, “I look forward to working with Sandy as she takes on these important responsibilities. And I hope you will join me in congratulating her on her new role.”

Russell’s new role will include overseeing the offices of audit and compliance and improving the practices used in the areas of audit, compliance and risk management. These areas are nothing new for Russell who has been with U of L for 27 years and previously worked in numerous positions related to compliance and risk management.

It is unclear whether Russell will remain in her position as assistant vice president, risk and compliance in addition to her new role. It is also unknown if she intends to keep this position short term or, if temporary, how long the appointment will last.

Russell was unavailable for comment regarding her new position.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal