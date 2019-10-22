Shedding light on Hulu’s “Into the Dark” series

By Jordan Geisler —

Are you looking for ways to amplify your spooky season? Check out Hulu’s popular collection of movies in their latest collection, the “Into the Dark” series.

The collection of B-level thriller and scary movies are united with Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions, but having a genius on the team doesn’t mean every movie is worth viewing, so here’s your guide to what to watch and movies to miss.

What to watch: “Down,” “I’m Just F*cking With You,” “New Year, New You,” “All That We Destroy,” “Pooka!” and “The Body.”

Both “Down” and “I’m Just F*cking With You” are heavy with suspense and keep you intrigued. Even though the twists are somewhat guessable, they’re still entertaining and have you waiting for everyone to get what they deserve.

“New Year, New You” boasts bloody catfights and a dialogue full of millennialism that you wouldn’t want to miss. “All That We Destroy” carries a great ending and warns about the potential future of misogyny and toxic masculinity.

“Pooka!” and “The Body,” while both a little out in left-field, were some of the first movies made in the series and got away with a lot of violence and craziness before Hulu changed the rest of the series to be more political and have actual lessons.

Movies to miss: “Treehouse,” “School Spirit,” and “Flesh & Blood” are all worth skipping in their own right.

“Treehouse” is absurdly complex. It’s storyline consists of a bachelorette party of witches getting revenge on a celebrity chef, which is as crazy as it sounds.

“School Spirit” centers on five high-schoolers in Saturday detention while a “ghost” kills the bad students. It tries to be a murderous “Breakfast Club” but fails. The killer is obvious within the first 30 minutes, and the plot is such a slow-burn that it never produces any real fire.

“Flesh & Blood” tells the story of a father and daughter relationship that goes bad after the daughter discovers her dad’s murderous tendencies. Its dialogue is ridiculously laughable, but it does have a few shining moments of suspense.

There is a group of in-between movies that can go either way: “Uncanny Annie,” “Culture Shock,” “They Come Knocking” and “Pure” carry mild intrigue but ultimately drag and don’t pack a heavy punch.

Next time you want to get your scare on, try going into the dark!

Graphic by Alexis Simon // The Louisville Cardinal