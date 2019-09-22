U of L trustee Nitin Sahney resigns from board

By Matthew Keck–

Founder and CEO of PharmaCord Nitin Shaney officially resigned from the University of Louisville’s board of trustees. He submitted his resignation from the board in early September.

U of L spokesperson John Karman confirmed that Sahney did resign Sept. 13.

Sahney’s term on the board was set to expire on Jan. 13, 2021, but chose to end his term sooner. He was initially appointed to the board in 2016 when Gov. Matt Bevin overhauled the entire board.

As a board member Sahney was involved with major decisions including the hiring of now President Neeli Bendapudi. This was a decision made by the trustees that has been well received unanimously.

He was also involved in the chaos that revolved around the firing of Tom Jurich. This ended with U of L reaching a multimillion dollar settlement with Jurich over his termination.

Before serving as a trustee Sahney was the president and CEO of Omnicare Inc., a former Fortune 500 company that deals with long-term care and specialty industries.

There has been no official reason announced as to why Sahney resigned from the board. Sahney was not available for further comment at the time.

Photo Courtesy of University of Louisville