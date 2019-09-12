Love ain’t cheap: Dating on a dime

By Zoe Watkins —

Tonight’s the night. It’s your first date with the “love of your life” who you will (maybe) cherish forever. So, it is only suitable for you to make everything perfect and not leave out any detail.

The thing is, everything costs money and date nights can quickly add up to a hefty check, and let’s face it, college students are notoriously known for being broke. So, yeah, dating can be rough. Good news though, here’s some quick ways to plan out your next date night that won’t cost you an arm and leg.

To start off the night, there’s plenty of spots around Louisville to go to that are easily accessible, including some on campus. The fountain next to Schneider Hall provides an enchanting ambience with its tall trees and overgrown shrubs, and the fountain centerpiece radiates peaceful moods. Though if you want to go exploring, downtown 4th Street has a lively, electric atmosphere on Saturday nights. You could also try visiting the Waterfront Park, Old Louisville or the Highlands for a lovely evening.

Why not grab some dinner before heading out again? Some good restaurants can be found in Cardtowne. Try a simple classic like Home Run Burgers or maybe a late night coffee run at Quills. Not in a coffee mood? Try some dessert at Comfy Cow, which stays open until 11 p.m. Fun fact, both Home Run Burgers and Comfy Cow use Cardinal Cash.

Some other restaurants, though a bit farther, include happy hour at Dragon King’s Daughter on Bardstown Road and Please & Thank You in East Market. Happy hour at Dragon King’s Daughter and Please & Thank You are both less than 10 dollars. If you’re in a rush, Sonic Drive-In is a fun choice and most of the menu choices are less than six dollars.

Now onto the main event, what you two lovebirds want to do for the rest of your evening. The Floyd Theatre, Speed Museum and Rauch Planetarium are all free to students who have their ID and are classic date ideas for couples.

If you do want to hit the town, some things to do is take a walk on the Big Four Bridge, go bowling at Executive Strike and Spare or go see a band at Headliners Music Hall.

Though it doesn’t always have to be this planned out, date nights can be as simple as hanging out in a dorm’s lobby, cooking dinner at home or a night in watching bad Netflix movies. Whatever happens though, be sure its lets sparks fly and is something memorable because that is priceless.

Graphic by Shayla Kerr / The Louisville Cardinal