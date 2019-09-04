College of Arts and Sciences discusses search for new dean

By Matthew Keck–

Beth Boehm, University of Louisville provost, met with the College of Arts and Sciences faculty and staff Aug. 30 to discuss the search for a new dean.

The faculty and staff had separate meetings with Boehm to voice their concerns about the search for a new dean. These meetings were held to create a safe space for faculty and staff to share their thoughts.

Boehm said they were meeting to discuss when and how they would search for a new A&S dean. She explained the search would be dependent upon the Redbook, which is U of L’s standard governance document.

A&S staff suggested an amendment to the Redbook rule to allow two staff on the search committee. Staff felt they have been underrepresented in past searches.

In order to change this rule in the Redbook, the board of trustees has to pass it. Boehm was also resistant to adding more staff solely because it would add more faculty.

The search committee for this process consists of 15 people total with eight faculty and one staff on the committee. It is possibile that more faculty and staff are on the committee if they are a part of the Commission on Diversity and Racial Equality (CODRE). Boehm was adamant about keeping the committee this size so it doesn’t become unruly.

A major concern among Boehm and the faculty and staff was the issue of her term as provost ending next year. Faculty and staff were split on whether to wait for a new provost or move forward under Boehm.

Boehm said the dean search should start now because U of L has a president who is exciting and attractive to work for. Her apprehension was that a prospective dean may not want to come because they won’t know who their boss is.

Kimberly Kempf-Leonard is the current A&S dean and will be stepping down after the 2019-2020 school year. She announced this in July.

There was no mention of when the process of finding a new dean would officially start.

Photo by Matthew Keck / Louisville Cardinal