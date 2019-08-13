New interim assistant vice president of human resources announced

By Matthew Keck–

University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi announced in an email that John Elliott resigned as interim assistant vice president on August 12.

Elliott will maintain his role as chief human resources officer at U of L Physicians and U of L Hospital. He has served both of these roles since July 2017.

“This move will allow John to focus on his important role as chief human resources officer at U of L Physicians and U of L Hospital,” said Bendapudi in the email. “John led the U of L HR operation during a time of great transition, and I thank him for his service.”

She also highlighted Elliott’s transformation of human resources into a unit that focused on employee rewards and professional development.

Mary Elizabeth Miles will serve as the interim assistant vice president for human resources, effective immediately. Miles is currently the director of employee relations and compliance and has worked at the university since December 2010.

Bendapudi said that she expects a smooth transition under Miles’ new leadership. “I am looking forward to working with Mary Elizabeth in the interim, and I will update the campus community on my plans for the permanent position later this semester,” said Bendapudi.

Bendapudi closed the email by saying that she is giving herself time to engage with shared governance leaders before making a final decision.

Photo Credit by U of L Human Resources