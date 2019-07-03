U of L football coach put on paid leave following his arrest

By Matthew Keck–

Assistant University of Louisville football coach Cortney Braswell was put on paid leave July 2. This comes the week after Braswell was arrested on fugitive charges in Louisville.

U of L football spokesman Rocco Gasparro told the Courier Journal that Braswell would be put on paid leave pending further investigation.

The charges made against Braswell last week dealt with a former high school he coached at in Chattanooga, Tenn. It was reported that Braswell allegedly kept over $2,000 in payments he received from semi-professional football teams that paid to use Chattanooga Central’s field.

Braswell was transferred to the Hamilton County Jail in Chattanooga after his arrest in Louisville. At this time Braswell is no longer listed on the jail website.

Louisville football head coach Scott Satterfield said last week that he was aware of the situation regarding Braswell. He also said that they are continuing to gather more information about the situation at hand.

Braswell was hired this January as the quality control coach for the U of L football team.

Photo Courtesy of Louisville Metro Corrections