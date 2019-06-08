Vice provost Mordean Taylor-Archer to retire

Dr. Mordean Taylor-Archer, the Vice Provost for Diversity and International Affairs addresses the crowd. Photo by Rachel Knue.

By Matthew Keck–

Vice Provost for Diversity and International Affairs Mordean Taylor-Archer announced June 6 she would be retiring on June 30. Taylor-Archer was the vice provost at U of L for 18 years.

In the email announcement UofL Provost Beth Boehm said, “It is with a mix of sadness and excitement that I write to tell you that Dr. Mordean Taylor-Archer, vice provost for diversity and international affairs, has announced her plan to retire June 30. For 18 years, Dr. Taylor-Archer has represented the interests of UofL’s faculty, staff and students with passion and determination. She has been particularly relentless in her advocacy for students and employees of color.”

During her 18 years Taylor-Archer helped U of L receive the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) award. Under her leadership U of L also received the Minority Access Commitment to Diversity award in 2014 and 2015.

Taylor-Archer’s efforts helped U of L become recognized as one of the most LGBT-friendly universities in the South. With her help U of L has also become a choice university for students of color. As vice provost Taylor-Archer was a known advocate for students and employees of color.

With her retirement U of L has decided to separate the offices of diversity and international. Boehm said in the email that this decision came so that both areas could be emphasized more.

Michael Mardis, dean of students and vice provost for students affairs, will assume the role as interim leader for international affairs. The diversity area will be moved to the president’s office and the new leader will sit on the President’s cabinet.

Boehm said they look to hire an interim senior associate vice president for diversity and equity.

Mordean Taylor-Archer declined an interview and any further comment.

The president’s office is now seeking internal applications from faculty and staff for this important interim role. Position information and instructions on how to apply are at the Administrative Search and Review Page on the provost’s web site.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal