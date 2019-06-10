U of L students and alumni earn study abroad scholarships

By Matthew Keck–

The University of Louisville announced that 26 students and alumni have received scholarships for study abroad. Out of those 26, 12 of them are student Fulbright awards.

“When I heard that we had so many winners of prominent awards—including a dozen Fulbrights—I marveled at how we are able to achieve such high honors year after year,” said U of L President Neeli Bendapudi. “We have an astounding track record as a producer of top scholars and I’m so proud of our incredible students, faculty and staff because they all work together to make this possible.”

With 12 Fulbright recipients this year U of L has doubled their number of winners since 2017. This is the second most Fulbright awards U of L students have received in the last 5 years, with 14 recipients in 2016.

All 12 of the Fulbright scholars graduated this May. These scholars have plans to teach or conduct research in Europe, South America, Caribbean and Southeast, East, and South Asia.

U of L has had 133 Fulbright students since 2003. That number is more than all Kentucky public institutions combined. According to their website the Fulbright program awards around 1,900 U.S. students annually.

The other 14 scholarships students and alumni received include: the Boren, Critical Language, Rotary, English Speaking Union, Irvin F. and Alice S. Etscorn International and Mary Churchill Humphrey.

The Etscorn and Humphrey scholarships are university funded. Depending on outside funding, the Etscorn scholarship can range from $2,500 to $5000. The Humphrey scholarship covers most of tuition, fees and room and board, but recipients must put forth some personal funds.

These other 14 scholars will study and conduct research in Africa, West, East, and South Asia, Central and South America and Europe.

To see a full list with names and information on each individual scholar click here. For further information on these top scholars you can contact Cindy Hess at (502) 852-1105.

Photo Courtesy of Fulbright Website